A man used a hammer to destroy sacred statues at Lao Temple in Fort Smith

The estimated damage is reported at approximately $10,000.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — At a time of community crisis, hate and crime resulting from hate cannot be tolerated.

Lao Temple of Fort Smith, located on the 4600 block of Armour Street in Fort Smith was vandalized Sunday (Apr. 5) at approximately 1:30 a.m.

An officer was dispatched to the Lao Temple in reference to a theft.

Two other officers, Officer Hall and Officer Murin were already on the scene and said they witnessed Mr. Israel destroying a statue in the yard of the temple.

The statue was significantly damaged by use of hammer, which was turned into police.

The estimated damage is reported at approximately $10,000.

Mr. Israel was arrested and taken to Sebastian County Area Detention Center.

A spokesperson from the Lao Temple said several sacred statues were beheaded and they believe the motive was likely due to COVID-19 related feelings against Asian communities.