A man is dead after a fatal crash in Leflore County

A 56-Year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene by Leflore County EMS Monday night

Police confirm one man is dead after a fatal crash in Leflore County Monday night (Mar. 16).

56-year-old James Caughern of Wister was pronounced dead on the scene by Leflore County EMS Monday night at approximately 8 p.m.

According to the police report, Caughern was driving southbound on US 271 when he failed to negotiate a curve.

He ran off the road, hit a fence and tree, and his truck then rolled over approximately two times before coming to a rest on it’s top.

Caughern was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected close to 30 feet from the truck.