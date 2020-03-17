x
A man is dead after a fatal crash in Leflore County

A 56-Year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene by Leflore County EMS Monday night
Police confirm one man is dead after a fatal crash in Leflore County Monday night (Mar. 16).

56-year-old James Caughern of Wister was pronounced dead on the scene by Leflore County EMS Monday night at approximately 8 p.m.

According to the police report, Caughern was driving southbound on US 271 when he failed to negotiate a curve.

He ran off the road, hit a fence and tree, and his truck then rolled over approximately two times before coming to a rest on it’s top.

Caughern was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected close to 30 feet from the truck.

The report says it was raining at the time of the wreck, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.