Judge: Arkansas teen to be tried as adult on murder charge

A judge has ordered that a 15-year-old North Little Rock teenager stand trial as an adult after being accused of fatally shooting a cemetery worker last year.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sunday that following an eight-hour court hearing on Friday, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson declined a request by Kelton McIntire’s attorneys to transfer his case to juvenile court.
McIntire is facing a first-degree murder charge for the February 2020 death of 33-year-old Kristopher Dacus. The teenager testified he feels terrible about Dacus’ death and was only trying to protect himself after the cemetery worker grabbed him.
