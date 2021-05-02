Walmart to appeal court near regarding opioids

The suit against the DEA claims the federal agency’s legal theories are “misguided and not supported by federal law or its regulations.”

BENTONVILLE, Ark — A federal court in East Texas has tossed Walmart’s preemptive suit filed in October against the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency about the roles and duties of pharmacists under the Controlled Substances Act.

Walmart said Friday (Feb. 5) it plans to appeal that decision. The suit against the DEA claims the federal agency’s legal theories are “misguided and not supported by federal law or its regulations.”