Walmart to appeal court near regarding opioids

BENTONVILLE, Ark — A federal court in East Texas has tossed Walmart’s preemptive suit filed in October against the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency about the roles and duties of pharmacists under the Controlled Substances Act.
Walmart said Friday (Feb. 5) it plans to appeal that decision. The suit against the DEA claims the federal agency’s legal theories are “misguided and not supported by federal law or its regulations.”
Walmart said its pharmacists exercise their professional judgment to refuse to fill hundreds of thousands of inappropriate opioid prescriptions and have blocked thousands of questionable doctors from having opioid prescriptions filled at any Walmart pharmacy. The company also often assists law enforcement in identifying inappropriate prescriptions and prescribers.