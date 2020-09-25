A fatal accident involving four juveniles and two adults occurred near Vian on Thursday

31-year-old Travis Tullos was killed in the collision. The second driver and all four juvenile passengers survived.

VIAN, Okla. — On Thursday (Sept. 24), a fatal crash involving one man and four juveniles occurred two miles west of Vian.

The collision happened at approximately 4:54 p.m. on US 64 CR S 4490 in Sequoyah County, and there were two vehicles involved in the accident.

Travis Tullos, age 31, of Gore, Okla. was driving a Toyota Corolla with no passengers and pronounced dead at the scene by Pafford EMS, according to the fatal crash report.

30-year-old Alicia Hernandez of Vian was driving the second vehicle, a GMC Sierra.

Four juvenile passengers were with Hernandez, a 14-year-old girl, a 9-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys.

Hernandez was transported to St John in Tulsa by Air Evac with head and arm injuries and was treated and released.

The 14-year-old was transported to St. Francis by Muskogee County EMS with minor injuries and was treated and released.

The 9-year-old was transported to St. Francis by Mercy Life Flight with minor injuries and was treated and released.

Both 3-year-olds were transported to St. Francis by Pafford EMS for minor injuries and were treated and released.

The cause of the wreck and details have not yet been released and are under investigation, according to the fatal accident report.

It is unknown if Tullos was wearing a seatbelt.

Hernandez, the 14-year-old passenger and the 9-year-old passenger were all wearing Seatbelts, but the two 3-year-old boys were not, according to the report.

Airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

The accident is being investigated by Trooper Spencer Schmillie #353 of the Sequoyah County Detachment of Troop C., assisted by Trooper Jordan Galvan #311 of the Sequoyah County Detachment of Troop C, Trooper Duncan Smith #199 of the Muskogee County Detachment of Troop C.