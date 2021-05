A family is asking for the community's help after a 9-year-old drowned in a swimming pool.

This happened yesterday at a home Northeast of Greenwood. Family member's say Kayleigh passed away at a local hospital a few hours later.

Her family says she loved to fish and swim. They're remembering her kind spirit today and have set up a GoFundMe account to help her parents through this tough time.