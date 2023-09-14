99 new U.S. citizens welcomed in celebration of Constitution Day, Citizenship Day at Crystal Bridges

The commemoration honors both the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787 and an observance that began in 1940 as “I Am an American Day.”

Example video title will go here for this video

On Sept. 17, the nation will observe Constitution Day and Citizenship Day as part of Constitution Week (Sept. 17 to 23).

The commemoration honors both the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787 and an observance that began in 1940 as “I Am an American Day.”

Citizenship Day began in 1952 based on a law signed by President Harry Truman, and in 1955, President Dwight Eisenhower proclaimed the first Constitution Week.

Each year, USCIS celebrates Constitution Day and Citizenship Day – and Constitution Week – by celebrating the connection between the Constitution and citizenship, reflecting on what it means to be a citizen of the United States, and holding special naturalization ceremonies across the country.

USCIS often participates in naturalization ceremonies at museums, schools, libraries, and other notable locations to celebrate the conclusion of an immigrant’s journey to citizenship and honor the commitment they have shown along the way.

Special venues not only make these events meaningful for those who have voluntarily chosen to participate in American democracy and dedicated themselves to the country’s future, but they also reflect the strength and spirit of the United States.

The 99 citizenship candidates came from:

Burma

Cambodia

Canada

China

Cuba

Cyprus

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

India

Laos

Liberia

Malaysia

Mexico

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Norway

Pakistan

Philippines

Russia

Taiwan

Thailand

United Kingdom

Vietnam.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device