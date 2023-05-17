Mobile Tunnel to Towers 9/11 exhibit stops in Fayetteville

The display from Tunnel to Towers has traveled the county since 2013 displaying artifacts from the World Trade Center along with guided tours from FDNY Firefighters.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Current and former first responders, veterans, and county officials escorted the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit to Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, as part of their national tour.

The display from Tunnel to Towers has traveled the county since 2013 displaying artifacts from the World Trade Center along with guided tours from FDNY Firefighters who responded to ground zero on September 11. The Firefighters recount the experience, saying it "brings history to life for those who are too young to remember."

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation says they're committed to ensuring we "never forget what happened on September 11th, 2001."

According to their press release, "The 83-foot tractor-trailer transforms into a 1,100 square-foot exhibit that features World Trade Center Steel, an aluminum façade from the buildings, radio transmissions from first responders, and items found in the rubble after the Twin Towers collapsed."

Washington County's Judge Patrick Deakins and Veteran Services brought the exhibit to Arkansas, because “We can’t ever forget the sacrifices made that day, and the impact it had and continues to have on America. It also gives us an opportunity to celebrate our first responders, veterans, and law enforcement locally and nationally.”

Ben Dykes with Washington County Veteran Services says he told Judge Deakins that he'd like to bring the mobile exhibit to Northwest Arkansas; The task took $25,000 in fundraising to bring the memorial, which he says they far exceeded. Their goal was to unite the community through history, and education.

"The most united that the country's ever been was on September 12, 2001," Dykes said.

"It not only changed the united states of America, it changed the entire world, the way we do things. And I've had people tell me that that day didn't impact them. But you can believe when I get finished with them, it impacted them more so than they knew," Billy Puckett with Tunnel to Towers 9/11 mobile exhibit said.

Washington County officials expect not only Arkansans but many more from neighboring states to visit since it's the first time the exhibit has visited the region.

Dykes explained that their passion to unite through history became a reality as the two joined the convoy down Interstate 49. Spectators stopped to welcome and recognize the memorial's entry into the natural state.

"My older son finally said, what was 9/11? And that hit me hard as a father because I hadn't explained it yet. And so that's tough to have to explain to your children. But I think it's extremely important for them to know the history of our nation, what we've gone through, and the importance of our freedoms," said Judge Deakins.

Paul Kuehn was part of the multiple motorcycle clubs that joined the convoy into Fayetteville. He is the chapter president of the Blue Knights Arkansas III. The club has a requirement for members to be current or former officers.

"I think understanding the dedication and sacrifice that these heroes made, will sometimes encourage the younger generation that maybe they have a calling to step in and fill that role," said Paul Kuehn.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation:

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org. Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

The exhibit is holding an opening ceremony on May 18th at 9:00 am. Washington County Veteran Services Director Ben Dykes will start with an opening and welcome, and Phil Johnson will lead in Prayer. The ceremony will feature musical performances, and a first responders speech from John Luther, spoken by Judge Deakins.

The mobile exhibit will be open to the public thereafter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 18th-20th and then from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. The display will be in the parking lot of the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device