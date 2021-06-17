'It's good exercise,' 91-year-old swims length of Lake Brittany every day

She's been making the swim every day for exercise since 2009.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Barbara "Basia" Berner swims the length of Lake Brittany in Bella Vista every day.

She's been making the swim every day for exercise since 2009.

The length of the lake is about a half-mile.

She was born in Poland and was part of the resistance in World War II.

She moved to the U.S.in the 1980's and moved with her husband to Bella Vista in 2007.