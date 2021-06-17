x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

'It's good exercise,' 91-year-old swims length of Lake Brittany every day

She's been making the swim every day for exercise since 2009.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Barbara "Basia" Berner swims the length of Lake Brittany in Bella Vista every day.

She's been making the swim every day for exercise since 2009. 

The length of the lake is about a half-mile.

She was born in Poland and was part of the resistance in World War II.

She moved to the U.S.in the 1980's and moved with her husband to Bella Vista in 2007.

She is a massage therapist and an everyday swimmer at Lake Brittany. 

RELATED: Yes, swimming is safe for kids during the COVID-19 pandemic, but crowded pools could be risky

RELATED: Bentonville angler unknowingly makes one-in-a-million catch on Beaver Lake, takes pictures before releasing