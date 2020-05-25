9-year-old missing Atoka County boy found dead

Tristan Weeden was last seen on State Highway 131 in Wardville on Saturday evening and was found dead Monday (May 25).

WARDVILLE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) posted an update in the case of a missing boy Monday (May 25).

9-year-old Tristan Weeden has been located, but he was not found alive according to police.

Tristan Weeden was last seen on State Highway 131 in Wardville, south of McCalester Oklahoma, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday (May 23).

OHP, Atoka County Sheriff and Choctaw Nation Emergency Management were searching for the missing child.

Choctaw Nation brought its Mobile Emergency Operations Center to the site.

The search for Triston Weeden continued overnight Sunday (May 24) with a detachment of the OHP's Emergency Response Team (ERT) activated.

Tristan was found dead on Monday (May 25).