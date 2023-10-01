81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision

According to police, the incident that took the life of the 81-year-old man happened on S. 8th Street near Callahan Drive on Jan. 9.

ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane.

The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police.

The cyclist was transferred to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

5NEWS will update this story if more information becomes available.

