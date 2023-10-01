x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision

According to police, the incident that took the life of the 81-year-old man happened on S. 8th Street near Callahan Drive on Jan. 9.

More Videos

ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. 

The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. 

The cyclist was transferred to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

5NEWS will update this story if more information becomes available.

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out