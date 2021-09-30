8-year-old Van Buren girl grows almost 600-pound pumpkin

Molly Ann LaRue has a passion for gardening and has grown hundreds of pounds of vegetables over the years.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A local 8-year-old girl has earned several prizes for growing a variety of vegetables over the years, but her latest pumpkin is her biggest so far, weighing in at 566 pounds.

Molly Ann LaRue has been growing normal-sized pumpkins alongside her grandpa, Larry, for several years. Three years ago though she decided she wanted to try to grow even bigger pumpkins.

With her own money she earned from previous fairs, Molly bought giant pumpkin seeds from a man in Rhode Island.

Her first year she grew a 110-pound pumpkin and her second year her pumpkin grew to weigh 330 pounds.

The third time around, Molly was determined to use last year's pumpkin seeds to grow a 1,000-pound pumpkin, but this year's weather conditions brought challenges for the young gardener. With the string of cold, wet weather and then dry conditions, the growth of the pumpkins was majorly impacted.

Larry says Molly could've achieved her 1,000-pound pumpkin goal if the weather would've been better throughout the year.

Pumpkins aren't Molly's only passion though, she's also won blue ribbons with a 55-pound watermelon. She also grows okra, tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and squash. You name it, she'll grow it!