7th annual Ladies Du Fayetteville duathlon takes place

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — People in Fayetteville gathered for the seventh annual Ladies Du Fayetteville duathlon event on Saturday, June 10.

The event was held at Lake Fayetteville at 7 a.m., but because of the rain, the event was canceled shortly after the race started.

Fayetteville Parks and Recreation says the duathlon is "a unique multi-sport race experience for women athletes." The event welcomes "women, non-binary, and gender non-conforming athletes to participate in the Du."

One participant said this event means a lot to her.

"It means a lot to me being a girl, it means a lot to me being a woman and inspiring young women in the community to be healthy and to be safe and everybody supports everybody in this race," said the participant.

Participants were able to race as individuals or as a relay team of two or three.

