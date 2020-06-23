76th annual Rodeo of the Ozarks canceled

The Rodeo of the Ozarks board met Monday (June 22) to make the official call regarding whether or not to move forward with the event.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 76th annual Rodeo of the Ozarks has officially been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time it's been canceled since 1944. The gates and chutes at Parsons Stadium will remain closed this year.

Founder Kelsey Smith sent the following statement to 5NEWS:

"The Rodeo of the Ozarks board put forth every effort and considered multiple options regarding potential ways to host a rodeo. As a large event in Arkansas, we are required to submit a plan to the state and receive approval in order to host an event. The board submitted an event plan to the Arkansas Department of Health which was not approved."