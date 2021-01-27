73-year-old man dies in fire at Alma apartment complex

73-year-old Paul Lynch died from injuries he sustained during the fire.

ALMA, Arkansas — One man is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Alma Tuesday (Jan. 26).

According to Crawford County Coroner Pam Wells, 73-year-old Paul Lynch died from injuries he sustained during the fire.

Wells says the fire happened on Collum Lane in Alma around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

She says that Lynch was transported to Baptist Health in Van Buren where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.