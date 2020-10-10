73-year-old man dies after being hit by Little Rock police car

The officer was driving on Colonel Glenn Road when the man "walked into the path of his vehicle." The officer hit his brakes and tried to swerve out of the way.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A 73-year-old man has died after being struck by a police car Friday night.

According to police, Officer T. Crowe was driving near the 7400 block of Colonel Glenn Road around 9:18 p.m. when Doug Richards "walked into the path of his vehicle."

Police say Richards was walking across Colonel Glenn from north to south when he was hit.

Crowe said he hit his brakes and attempted swerve when he noticed Richards, but was unable to stop before hitting him.

The officer immediately called for assistance and once on scene paramedics transported Richards to a nearby hospital.

Richards was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"All parties were given chemical tests, per state law, to establish if impairment was a factor," said a Little Rock Police Department official.