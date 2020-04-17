71-year-old man killed, 70-year-old female passenger injured in Bentonville two-car accident

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday, Apr. 16 Thomas Rodabaugh, a 71-year-old Bella Vista resident died in a fatal two-car collision in Bentonville, according to a Bentonville Police press release.

His 70-year-old passenger Christine Rodabough was injured in the accident and taken to Benton County Northwest Medical Center.

The driver of the second vehicle, 20-year-old Jackson Tedford of Rogers was not injured.

The accident occurred at the intersection of North Walton Blvd. and Northwest A Street at 12:54 p.m.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation according to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash report.