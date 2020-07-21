64.6 Downtown Mobile Concert Experience coming to Fort Smith

The event will bring a mobile concert to five locations in downtown Fort Smith providing an opportunity for diversification of audiences and communities.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — 64.6 Downtown, along with the Levitt Foundation, will host a one-day community engagement event that will bring a mobile concert experience to five locations in downtown Fort Smith providing an opportunity for diversification of audiences and communities.

The mobile-concert route will showcase local businesses and the

‘Unexpected Outdoor Art Gallery,’ and will include free art activities for kids to celebrate the community’s resilience.

The event will take place on Thursday (July 23) at five locations between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Artist, Genine LaTrice Perez, will perform a 15-minute set at each location.

These are the five locations:

• West Apartments 4118 North 50th at 7:00 p.m.

• Brunwick Place 101 North 10th at 8:00 p.m.

• The Bakery District 70 South 7th at 8:30 p.m.

• Riverfront Skate & Bike Park 121 Riverfront Drive at 9:00 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled.

Social distancing will be practiced with a minimum distance of six-feet being maintained.

Masks must be worn.

64.6 Downtown says, “We are able to provide an opportunity to add a socially responsible event within our community because of the generosity of the Levitt Foundation and their mission of building community through music.”

