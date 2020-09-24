Little Rock Central desegregation anniversary sparks discussion of today's social climate

With racial tensions once again at the forefront of our nation, this year's anniversary brings on new discussions.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — In 1957, nine black teenagers were trying to desegregate Little Rock's Central High School, but it came with pushback. Now, that historic moment is being discussed like never before.

The 63rd anniversary is all virtual this year due to the pandemic. It's a three-day event with multiple discussions set up throughout each day.

Even though there's the distance through the screen, it is not stopping the conversation of how we can keep moving toward equality.

2020 has seen continued protesting after several deaths of black people sparked national outrage.

Even here in Little Rock, Central once again saw unrest at its front doors.

"We actually delayed reopening because it actually backed up against a lot of the demonstrations and activism and things that were going on," said National Park Services Ranger David Kilton.

"We felt we really needed to prepare our staff for some of the things we might have to talk with visitors about," said Kilton.

But with a new generation of students and young activists, the conversation is now shifting towards how can we create positive and lasting change.

"We have to get them into our legislative bodies and into congress where they can really have the power to make those decisions," said Dolores Huerta, a guest speaker for the 63rd anniversary.