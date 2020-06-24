6-month-old found safe in Johnson Co., 2 arrested for abduction

A nationwide Amber Alert was issued for 6-month-old Majesty McClanton Tuesday (June 23).

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A 6-month-old baby girl is safe after law enforcement says she was abducted during a DHS visit in West Memphis. She was found in Johnson County hours later.

A nationwide Amber Alert was issued for 6-month-old Majesty McClanton Tuesday (June 23).

Baby Majesty's parent's Rodney McClanton and Miracle Auimatagi were arrested for Interference with Court-Ordered Custody.

Majesty, along with her parents were spotted along I-40 near the Johnson-Franklin County line, where the parents were taken into custody.

McClanton and Auimatagi are currently being held at the Johnson County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to West Memphis.

The sheriff's department says the 6-month-old Majesty is in great condition and is in DHS custody.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Department was notified that Pope County identified the vehicle the parents were said to be driving on I-40 between mile markers 81 and 84.

Deputies then set up throughout I-40 when the car was spotted.

“We had two deputies at the Coal Hill Exit and they noticed a white Nisan Altima without a tag. Very lucky to be there at the right place at the right time and initiated a stop and it was the car the Amber Alert was issued for. Very lucky today,” said Johnson County Chief Deputy Rickey Casey.

Casey says the parents were taken into custody without incident.

Darrin Phillips with CES Wrecker Service in Johnson County says he first got the Amber Alert notification on his phone, then not long after he got a call from police asking to tow the white Nissan Altima from the scene.

“When we arrived out there, there was 4-5 different officers, state police out of Fort Smith. The Johnson County Sheriffs Office and the suspects were already in custody and in the police cars,” Phillips said.

Casey says this is the best outcome possible and the child is doing well.