5th Annual Ozarktober fall celebration coming to Downtown Springdale

Downtown Springdale has announced the line-up for the 2021 Ozarktober celebration.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Downtown Springdale has announced the line-up for the 5th annual Ozarktober fall celebration.

Ozarktober is a celebration of fall in the Ozarks and is held annually during the month of October. Many events will take place outdoors in the Downtown Outdoor Dining District in Springdale where the community can gather with ample distancing.

“We want the community to feel right at home when they come downtown,” said Jill Dabbs, Executive Director, Downtown Springdale. “We’re all about cultivating relationships and bringing people together from all walks of life. Ozarktober is just one of the many events that we host in that spirit, and we love this one because it takes place during such a beautiful season in the Ozarks.”

Downtown Springdale event organizers are asking guests who attend to maintain a six-feet social distance when possible and to wear masks when entering businesses that require them. Northwest Health will be onsite at all Ozarktober events with extra masks and hand sanitizer for those who want it.

The Ozarktober event schedule will include:

LIVE! @ Turnbow Park presented by Engel and Volkers & the Tyson Family Foundation Thursday nights I 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7 I Oct.14 I Oct. 21 I Oct. 28 Live music in the Downtown Outdoor Dining District. Free & open to the public. Details at https://fb.me/e/1AGr9HPq

Fall Bonfire presented by Nabholz Oct. 15 I 6-9 p.m. Family fun on the grounds of the Rodeo of the Ozarks. Bonfires, music, festive activities for kids, food & s’mores. Free & open to the public. Details at https://fb.me/e/1f4c5yUEr

Brews & Tunes presented by the Tyson Family Foundation Oct. 16 I 3-8 p.m. An afternoon of local tunes & local brews on the grounds of Natural State Rock and Republic. Details and tickets at https://fb.me/e/1THQqYCIP

ART Walk presented by Baldwin & Shell Oct. 7 I Oct. 28 I 5-7 p.m. An evening of music & drinks in the Downtown Outdoor Dining District while perusing the downtown art galleries, makers’ spaces, studios & boutiques.



Ozarktober is hosted by Downtown Springdale, presented by Nabholz Construction and made possible with a variety of other local organizations who have come together to provide the community with a festive way to celebrate fall.