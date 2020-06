JOHNSON, Arkansas — 5NEWS spoke with Paris Dennard Friday (June 19) about President Trump's upcoming campaign rally in Tulsa.

Dennard is the Republican National Committee Senior Communications Advisor of Black Media Affairs, Black Voices for Trump Coalition

Dennard serves on the Advisory Board for Black Voices for Trump for the 2020 re-election campaign. He has been a political TV commentator on C-SPAN, BBC, OANN, Newsmax TV, Hill TV and TV On.