"God was with us," neighbors start to repair storm damage in Van Buren

Crawford County crews say they still aren't sure exactly how many homes received damage, but they are still assessing.

VAN BUREN, Arkansas — There were quite a few homes damaged by the May 3 storms in Van Buren.

Trees uprooted from the ground toppled onto one home off N 24th St.

5NEWS reporter Jo Ellison went inside Harold and Francis Hancock's home to see the extent of the damage.



"My husband and I were getting ready to go to bed," said Francis. “And all of a sudden, I just heard the roof on our house just like it was blowing up.”

Several trees outside of their Van Buren home were slammed into their roof Monday (May 3) night.

She soon realized the extent of the damage. “We were looking at the sky," she said.

Her living room ceiling is gone, and the damage doesn't stop there. The roof in her den caved in, and water is leaking from her bedroom.

She called 911, and while they waited for first responders, she could hear how others needed help as well.

Trees are laying across Poplar St., and power lines are down across a big portion of streets in Downtown Van Buren.

Crawford County crews said it's surprising no injuries were reported with streets that look like this and homes with damage.

The Hancock's agreed and said, "It’s sad, you know? But God was with us.”