57th annual Wiederkehr Weinfest postponed until 2021

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — The 57th annual Wiederkehr Village Weinfest has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our priority is the safety and health of our wonderful customers and employees. The unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 outbreak has placed its mark on the festivals in Arkansas," said Dennis Wiederkehr President

Wiederkehr Wine Cellars.

With the uncertainty of future conditions in October, Widerkehr says they have decided that it is best to postpone the 57th Annual Wiederkehr Village Weinfest until October 2021.