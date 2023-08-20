Man dies after drowning in swimming pool in Rogers

The incident took place on Sunday, Aug. 20.

ROGERS, Ark. — A 50-year-old man is dead after drowning in a swimming pool in Rogers on Sunday, Aug. 20.

According to the Rogers Police Department, this took place at The Ranch at Pinnacle Point Apartments located at 5900 W Stoney Brook Road. The identity of the victim was not released.

Officials confirmed no foul play is suspected, but no further details were released.

