5-year-old girl dies after monument in South Georgia falls on her

Neighbors say it took three people to lift the monument off the child Sunday evening. Sadly, Bella passed away on Monday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl is dead after a stone monument fell on her in Blackshear Georgia, just north of Waycross.

Chief Wright of the Blackshear Police Department identified the victim as Bella Bennett. She reportedly attended Blackshear Elementary School

Police say the incident occurred Sunday, around 7:45 p.m. at the Lee Street Resource Center.

Police say Bella's 8-year-old sister was playing on a monument that was in front of the Resource Center and when she jumped off the monument, it fell on the 5-year-old.

Police said the monument was dedicated to a former school that was in the building where the nonprofit resource center is now located.

A neighbor told First Coast News the 8-year-old started yelling for help. It took three people to lift the monument off the child, the neighbor said.

She was transported to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, and then to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, where she died at 3:45 a.m. Monday.

On Monday, a group outside the nonprofit resource center met to honor Bella's life, singing songs and circling in prayer.

The neighbor said Bella's uncle was there holding her hand until help arrived.

“I’m really proud of my community that everyone that stepped up and tried to help," the neighbor said. "And to wake up this morning and know that she’s gone -- it’s just really a sad situation.”