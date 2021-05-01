$4.8 million canopy trail plan presented to Fort Smith Parks and Rec Commission

It could be the longest canopy trail in the United States.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The 330 acres the city of Fort Smith purchased from Kansas City Railroad to develop into soft surface trails more than 2 years ago might go a little higher, more than six feet higher, and include the longest canopy trail in the United States.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved the purchase of 330 acres from Kansas City Southern Railroad Company adjacent to the Arkansas River and Riverside Drive for soft surface trails in November 2018.

The idea was to use the land for soft surface trails for running, walking, mountain bike and potentially bridle paths.

“Soft surface trails utilize the natural surface of the land as opposed to a paved trail. These trails are inexpensive and can be developed much faster than a paved trail,” Doug Reinert, Fort Smith director of parks and recreation, said at the time of the purchase.

The City of Fort Smith shared the photo below to Facebook on Sunday (May 16) asking, "What do you think? Are you ready for some "canopy trails" along that beautiful riverfront in #fortsmitharkansas?"

The land was purchased for $104,000 with city funds coming from the Trails and Greenways allocation for FY 2019 within the 1/8% Sales and Use Tax Program.