47th Annual Dogwood Festival underway in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The 47th Annual Dogwood Festival is underway this weekend in Downtown Siloam Springs.
The event includes over 200 vendors from all across the nation with a variety of arts and crafts, food, and live music.
The Dogwood Festival draws an estimated 35,000 people to downtown Siloam Springs every year.
The festival started Saturday, April 23, and wraps up Sunday.
