47th Annual Dogwood Festival underway in Siloam Springs

The event includes over 200 vendors from all across the nation with a variety of arts and crafts, food, and live music.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The 47th Annual Dogwood Festival is underway this weekend in Downtown Siloam Springs.

The event includes over 200 vendors from all across the nation with a variety of arts and crafts, food, and live music.

The Dogwood Festival draws an estimated 35,000 people to downtown Siloam Springs every year.

The festival started Saturday, April 23, and wraps up Sunday.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.