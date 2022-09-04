46th Annual Hogeye Marathon takes place in Springdale

Approximately 1,500 runners lined up to participate in the 46th Annual Hogeye Marathon in Springdale on Saturday, April 9.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — This weekend marked the 46th annual Hogeye Marathon. Around 1,500 runners lined up to participate in the relay, half marathon, and full marathon.

Friends, family, and strangers lined up on Saturday to watch runners at the Hogeye Marathon.

“I was waiting for my dad to cross the finish line and win but instead I just decided to,” said Nash Cogo.

Six-year-old Nash Cogo is used to cheering on his dad at races but this time he decided to jump in at the end and cross the finish line before his dad and now he’s proudly sporting his dad's well-earned medal.

“I just stole it from his hands,” said Cogo.

And while Nash’s family laughed about the dad and Nash’s half marathon accomplishments Amanda Erickson celebrated being the first woman to finish the full marathon by greeting her at the finish line.

“It’s everything to me,” said Amanda Erickson.

Hoping her marathon milestones will set an example for her son.

“I hope that he wants to be active and I think that’s a good way to show him that. He loves seeing my medals and he runs around the house and is like mommy give me a medal so I think I hope I’m inspiring him to do good things,” said Erickson.

And whether finishing first or last every runner here felt like a winner because they achieved their goal of crossing the finish line.

“My brother and I got diagnosed with high cholesterol at the same time and he decided to make a lifestyle change he would start running and my mom and I decided to joined him,” said Charae Meeks.

This led Charae Meeks and her mom to run the half marathon and her brother to run the full.

“Perseverance I would say describes and is what’s happened to us leading up to this. We ran through COVID, my grandma got out in the hospital last night and it’s been amazing to see all the support that’s poured in and how we’ve overcome every obstacle to get here,” said Meeks.

These moments made crossing the line with her mom that much sweeter.

“As soon as we passed that building and could see the finish line I just turned to her and I said we did this! We did this! And we have worked so hard and we’re here,” said Meeks.

This was a moment that more than a thousand runners were able to experience Saturday, and more on Sunday as they participated in the 5k, 10k, or kids fun run.

All races officially wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

