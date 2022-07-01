$412K Walton grant to UA focuses on smart mobility

The university’s targeted smart mobility innovation areas include next-generation vehicles, unmanned aerial mobility and artificial intelligence for smart mobility.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A $412,000 planning grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation to the University of Arkansas will support the college’s vision of becoming the preeminent university in smart mobility.

The funding will span eight months and support pilot research studies, industry and peer benchmarking, content marketing, and education and workforce development planning.

