40th Winfest Music Festival held in Winslow

Proceeds from the event are used to fund programs within the city of Winslow.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSLOW, Ark. — The Winfest Music Festival took place in Winslow on Saturday, Sept. 16.

This is the 40th year for the event. People at the event danced and enjoyed the music for a good cause.

"People show up every year it is still the same fun atmosphere, kids are running around and having a good time. It is really peaceful and mellow and you know they are able to give money to the community," said Original Founder, Ira Schwartzman.

Proceeds from the festival are used to fund important programs that benefit Winslow including community meals.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device