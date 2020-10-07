x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

4 vehicle accident with possible injuries slows southbound traffic on I-49 near Rogers

At least four vehicles, including a commercial vehicle, are involved in the accident in the southbound lanes near Exit 85.
Credit: KFSM

ROGERS, Ark. — Emergency crews are responding to a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 in between Rogers and Bentonville.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, at least four vehicles, including a commercial vehicle, are involved in the accident in the southbound lanes near Exit 85.

ARDOT is reporting injuries at this time, but the extent of those are not known. The identities of those involved are unknown at this time as well.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible at this time.

Click here to view the iDriveArkansas traffic map.

Accident on I-49

1 / 2
KFSM

This is a developing story.