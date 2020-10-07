4 vehicle accident with possible injuries slows southbound traffic on I-49 near Rogers

At least four vehicles, including a commercial vehicle, are involved in the accident in the southbound lanes near Exit 85.

ROGERS, Ark. — Emergency crews are responding to a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 in between Rogers and Bentonville.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, at least four vehicles, including a commercial vehicle, are involved in the accident in the southbound lanes near Exit 85.

ARDOT is reporting injuries at this time, but the extent of those are not known. The identities of those involved are unknown at this time as well.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible at this time.

Click here to view the iDriveArkansas traffic map.

Accident on I-49 1/2

2/2 1 / 2