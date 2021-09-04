4-day tree giveaway event happening now in Bentonville

Spread the word. 1,000 trees need a new home, so stop by and pick one up for free.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thrive Real Estate is hosting its annual tree giveaway in honor of National Earth Day, and it's happening now in Bentonville.

Thrive's Annual Tree Giveaway kicked off Monday (April 19) at 8:00 a.m. and will continue until Friday (April 23) at 5:00 p.m.

1,000 trees need their new home, so stop by and pick one up for free. The event is open to the public.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and curbside pickup will be available.

When you arrive you can go inside or call (479) 250-9718 to have a tree brought out for you.