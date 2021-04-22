3rd annual Raise the Barn 5K & 10K run, walk or breakfast takes place Saturday in Fort Smith

Daren Bobb is emceeing the fundraiser to support children with special needs receive equine therapy from Manes and Miracles.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Manes and Miracles offers equine therapy to kids with special needs in the River Valley.

You can help support the children who receive treatment from their program in a really fun way. The third annual Raise the Barn 5-K or 10-K walk or run is happening this Saturday at 8 a.m.

There’s also a virtual option.

Our own Daren Bobb is emceeing.

Breakfast will be served between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. that morning at Forefront Church in Fianna Hills.

The race costs $35 dollars for people 15 and older and $25 for kids ages 3-14.

If running’s not your thing, and you just want to come for breakfast the cost is $10 it’s 10 dollars for adults and $6 for kids.

Breakfast is free if you sign up for the 5K and 10 K.

You can pre-register or sign up to volunteer on their website manes and miracles.org. We’ll also put a link to their website on our website 5NEWS online dot com.