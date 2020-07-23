3rd Annual Guns VS Hoses charity event to be held Sept. 19 in Fayetteville

Local police and firefighters compete in a weightlifting competition that raises money for NWA 'Shop With a Cop' programs as well as the IAFF Scholarship Fund.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 3rd Annual Guns VS Hoses charity event will be hosted by the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) and Ozark Iron Gym on Saturday (Sep. 19).

Proceeds from this charity lifting event will go to NWA 'Shop With a Cop' programs as well as the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Scholarship Fund.

Spectators can support their local First Responders and NWA youth while watching police and firefighters compete against each other in a weightlifting competition.

Guns VS Hoses will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Ozark Iron Gym located at 1010 E Rolling Hills Dr. in Fayetteville.

Event tickets will cost $5 per person. There will be raffle prizes and tickets for sale at the event.

You can directly donate to Guns VS Hoses through GoFundMe HERE.

'Shop With a Cop' pairs children from low-income homes with police officers who take them on a shopping spree to buy Christmas gifts.

Local law enforcement officers say it's a day they look forward to all year.

Last year, Pea Ridge Police Chief, Lynn Hahn, said, "It's the most exciting day of the year for us because we get to really give back to the community and in a material kind of way by providing for the kids that normally can't have Christmas for themselves."

The IAFF Foundation is dedicated to protecting and assisting IAFF members who put their lives on the line to save others, as well as the communities they serve.

The IAFF Disaster Relief Fund provides financial assistance to members living in disaster areas who have also experienced losses of their own.

To donate or to apply for aid visit https://foundation.iaff.org/.

The purpose of IAFF's 'W.H. Howie McClennan Scholarship' is to provide financial assistance for sons, daughters or legally adopted children of firefighters killed in the line of duty planning to attend a university, accredited college or other institution of higher learning.

To learn more about the 'W.H. Howie McClennan Scholarship' or do donate click HERE. To download the application form click HERE.

