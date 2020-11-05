Springdale Police chase ends in arrest of a 37-year-old man

On Sunday (May 10) a Springdale Police Officer pursued a suspect in a car chase that ended in a foot pursuit and arrest.

37-year-old, Waylon Echols was arrested on Sunday (May 10) after a high-speed chase in Springdale beginning at the corner of Crutcher and Robinson.

Officer Jacobs states in the incident report that on Sunday at approximately 8:00 p.m. he observed a green Honda Civic traveling south on Crutcher near Fink that appeared to be chasing a white Nissan Frontier.

The vehicles were traveling at approximately 75 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.

Officer Jacobs attempted to catch up to the vehicles and observed the white truck cutting east through the EZ Mart parking lot.

Jacobs states, “When I pulled in behind the Honda, a white male wearing a white shirt and blue jeans was exiting the driver’s seat and took flight on foot. The man ran north on the west side of a building on Crutcher. I yelled for the male to stop and he continued running, jumping a chain-link fence and then cutting northwest through a break in the fence.”

Jacob states in the incident report that he located the male hiding under some brush on the west side of the fence he had cut through.

Jacobs then placed Echols in handcuffs.