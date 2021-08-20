36th Annual Frisco Fest begins in Downtown Rogers

The festival began Friday, Aug. 20, and will extend into Saturday offering family-friendly activities, live music, food and vendor shops.

ROGERS, Ark. — On Friday, August 20, the 36th Annual Frisco Festival began in downtown Rogers, taking place on the historic brick streets and in the newly renovated Railyard Park.

The festival began at 5 p.m. on Friday and continue into Saturday, August 21, with events kicking off at 7 a.m.

The family-friendly festival has been a tradition in Northwest Arkansas for over three decades honoring Rogers' railroad heritage and showcasing the local quality of life.

The event encourages guests to follow COVID-19 safety precautions and health guidelines released by the CDC and Arkansas Department of Health, including wearing masks when appropriate, sanitizing and social distancing. The festivals say out of precaution, high-touch activities like the Kids Zone and inflatables are not featured at the event this year.

Live music is available on the Butterfly stage both Friday and Saturday evening from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday's events feature a variety of community programs taking place throughout the day, such as fitness classes, a large dog walk and local school performances.

Local food trucks will be present throughout the festival footprint, offering a variety of food including, American, Latin, carnival-style and selections from the local downtown restaurants.

The event showcases a selection of local makers and crafters to sell their specialty items. This year's Kids Zone has activities like make and takes, games, art stations, a bike course, a bungee, the return of The Great Cardboard Train Race and the new Playard Park splash pad and equipment.

The Frisco Festival classic car show takes place Saturday morning, with local businesses awarding a trophy to their favorite ride. Just as every Saturday mornings May through October, the Downtown Rogers Market will be set up in the Frisco Plaza on 1st Street, featuring local farmers, makers, growers, bakers and feature a local musician playing within the market.

The festival is offering a new tradition this year with a block showcasing bicycle-related activities, including a bike try-out, a group ride, a kid's course and feature local bike clubs and organizations. The festival even has teased a BMX demonstration.