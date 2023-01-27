33rd Annual NWA Home Show to be held in Springdale

The Original NWA Home Show has expanded to two vendor locations this year, the NWA Convention Center and Holiday Inn.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 33rd Annual NWA Home Show is being held March 3-5 this year in Springdale. This event showcases local builders, suppliers, and home improvement businesses giving them a platform to share their expertise with the community.

The Original NWA Home Show has expanded to two vendor locations this year, the NWA Convention Center and Holiday Inn.

The Northwest Arkansas Home Builders Foundation partners, who are helping train, educate, and employ future construction and skilled laborers, will be showcased as well.

Over 4,000 attendees are expected and over 100 local businesses will be there to help the local community get advice on a variety of home products and services, including:

Home building

Remodeling

Outdoor living

Energy efficiency

Healthy living

Financing

Design

Experts at this event will show you ways to transform your house or apartment. Vendors will be available to offer their services whether you are looking for your first home and need a builder, or you are ready for a new look and remodel. There will also be food trucks and prizes.

The Original NWA Home Show hours are:

Friday , March 3 from 10 a.m.– 6 p.m.

, March 3 from 10 a.m.– 6 p.m. Saturday , March 4 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

, March 4 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $6.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device