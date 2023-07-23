Multi-vehicle crash leaves 3 dead including a minor

Three people including a minor died as a result of the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — Three people are dead and three others injured after a multi-vehicle crash that took place on Saturday, July 22 in Madison County, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

How many vehicles were involved?

There were three vehicles involved including:

A 2021 Honda

A 2022 Toyota

A 2004 Chevy

What happened?

According to the crash report, at around 9:20 p.m., the Honda and the Chevy were both headed westbound on U.S. Highway 412, while the Toyota was headed east. Police say the Toyota then crossed the center line to try to pass the Chevy. The Honda then hit the Toyota in the eastbound lane "causing the Chevy to leave the roadway," until it hit "an embankment," the report says.

The Honda and the Toyota left the roadway "overturning multiple times," according to the report.

This incident caused the death of:

36-year-old Chasitie Vandroof from Springdale and a minor who were in the Honda.

38-year-old Jacob Doss of Green Forest who was a passenger in the Toyota.

Three people were injured including:

The driver of the Toyota

The driver of the Chevy

The passenger of the Chevy

Those injured were taken to a local hospital.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device