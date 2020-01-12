3 arrested after deputies in Logan Co. surround house, discover stolen items

They were arrested and face charges of Residential Burglary and Theft of Property, both felonies, and Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass, both misdemeanors.

MIDWAY, Arkansas — The Logan County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) went to a residence on Old Military Road area near Midway on Monday (Nov. 30) looking for 33-year-old Matthew Brinley who was wanted for multiple warrants and for questioning in a residential burglary in the area.

Sheriff Jason Massey, Chief Deputy Joshua Scott, Lt. Kieth Lunsford, Sgt. Jay Crosby and Inv. Albert Brown had the residence surrounded and arrested Brinley when he exited on warrants for Felony Probation Violation out of Johnson County, Misdemeanor Failure to Appear out of Yell County, and four Misdemeanor Failure to Appear charges out of the Dardanelle.

LCSO was informed there were three people who were living in a woodshed on the property, including Brinley, so the Sheriff and his team went to the shed and knocked on the door.

34-year-old Brandon Roach, was is on probation, and 45-year-old Kimberly Wright answered and said they lived in the shed and that Brinley stays there some and has personal property there.

LCSO found an air compressor behind the shed that was reported stolen in the burglary and could see into the shed and saw multiple items that were reported stolen including an antique bed, ladders, tools, and other items.

After searching the shed, LCSO found other stolen items and two meth pipes, according to an arrest report.

The stolen property was returned to the owners.

All three were arrested, transported to the Logan County Detention Center and face charges of Residential Burglary and Theft of Property, both felonies, and Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass, both misdemeanors.