2nd Annual Street Fair to be held in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The second Annual 3rd Street Fair in Fort Smith will be held Saturday, March 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be live concerts all day, food trucks, vendors, fashion shows and more.

The fair will be held on 3rd Street off Garrison Avenue in the Downtown Entertainment District.

