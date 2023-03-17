2nd Annual Street Fair to be held in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The second Annual 3rd Street Fair in Fort Smith will be held Saturday, March 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event is being held by Hidden Talent Fine Art Gallery & Restoration and Olen and Co Market.
There will be live concerts all day, food trucks, vendors, fashion shows and more.
The fair will be held on 3rd Street off Garrison Avenue in the Downtown Entertainment District.
