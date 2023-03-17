x
2nd Annual Street Fair to be held in Fort Smith

There will be live concerts all day, food trucks, vendors, fashion shows and more.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The second Annual 3rd Street Fair in Fort Smith will be held Saturday, March 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is being held by Hidden Talent Fine Art Gallery & Restoration and Olen and Co Market.

The fair will be held on 3rd Street off Garrison Avenue in the Downtown Entertainment District.

Credit: Facebook

