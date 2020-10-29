NWA Holiday Market set to begin Nov. 13 at Northwest Arkansas Convention Center

If you still have holiday shopping to do, you can shop with a cause at the 2nd annual NWA Holiday Market, which will have over 150 booths of gifts, décor and more.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — NWA Holiday Market returns in 2020 for its second year and will be held Nov. 13-14 at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center.

If you still have holiday shopping to do, you can shop with a cause at the 2nd annual NWA Holiday Market, which will have over 150 booths of gifts, décor, clothing, jewelry, health and beauty, food and more.

100% of the door admission goes to benefit Children's Safety Center of Washington County (CSC), an organization that empowers children to overcome abuse and begin to trust, hope, and heal.

After the Nov. 2019 event, NWA Holiday Market was able to give CSC $18,000 allowing it to purchase new forensic interview equipment.

