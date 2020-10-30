2nd Annual Fall Craft Market set for Nov. 7 at Elkins Farmers Market

Vendors will bring an assortment of handmade crafts to include holiday delights, home-baked treats, jams and jellies and more.

ELKINS, Arkansas — On Saturday (Nov. 7) Elkins Farmers Market (EFM) is hosting its 2nd Annual Fall Craft Market.

A variety of amazing vendors are offering an assortment of handmade crafts to include holiday delights, woodworking, homebaked treats, jams and jellies, crafts of all kinds, excellent gift ideas and more.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. lasting until 4:00 p.m. and will be held at the Harris Baptist Church parking lot on Center St. in Elkins.

EFM is an outdoor fair-weather market spring thru harvest end. The event will be held rain or shine, with exception of severe weather.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place, with eight-foot of spacing between vendors.

EFM is asking those attending to avoid grouping or crowding at the booths and to remain 6-feet apart. All vendors must wear a mask and EFM asks all customers to wear one as well.