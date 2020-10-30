x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

2nd Annual Fall Craft Market set for Nov. 7 at Elkins Farmers Market

Vendors will bring an assortment of handmade crafts to include holiday delights, home-baked treats, jams and jellies and more.
Credit: Elkins Farmer's Market

ELKINS, Arkansas — On Saturday (Nov. 7) Elkins Farmers Market (EFM) is hosting its 2nd Annual Fall Craft Market.

A variety of amazing vendors are offering an assortment of handmade crafts to include holiday delights, woodworking, homebaked treats, jams and jellies, crafts of all kinds, excellent gift ideas and more. 

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. lasting until 4:00 p.m. and will be held at the Harris Baptist Church parking lot on Center St. in Elkins.

EFM is an outdoor fair-weather market spring thru harvest end. The event will be held rain or shine, with exception of severe weather.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place, with eight-foot of spacing between vendors.

EFM is asking those attending to avoid grouping or crowding at the booths and to remain 6-feet apart. All vendors must wear a mask and EFM asks all customers to wear one as well.

RELATED: List of family-friendly activities to enjoy in NWA and River Valley this fall

RELATED: NWA Holiday Market set to begin Nov. 13 at Northwest Arkansas Convention Center

Watch: UA Expands COVID-19 Testing for Halloween Weekend

RELATED: All things Halloween 2020: Arkansas events, holiday headlines, weather, COVID-19 guidance and more