2nd Annual Amped Electric Games event taking place in NWA

The event will wrap up at 7 p.m. today.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The second Annual Amped Electric Games event is taking place in Bentonville, this weekend. 

It's being held at the Benton County Fair Grounds and the Coler Bike Preserve. 

Out there you can watch high-speed races, and even learn to ride. The event features electric vehicles like electric scooters, electric unicycles, Esk8 and one-wheel. 

"I have been a fan of electric devices and riding electric devices for a long time and I just looked around and said you know what, we need to have a big event where all different types of electric riders can come together and all commiserate over our joy and love for electric vehicles," said the event organizer. 

