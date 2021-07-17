SPRING, Texas — Officials are at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown where they say 34 people have been affected by a chemical leak.
Cy Creek EMS, Spring Fire Department and HAZMAT responded to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday at the waterpark in the 21300 block of the North Freeway.
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said 34 people are going through decontamination. They said HAZMAT crews are trying to identify the cause of the chemical leak.
HCFMO officials said those affected are experiencing minor skin and/or inhalation irritation.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said there is no indication of air quality or chemical leaks in the surrounding area, but officials are asking people to avoid the area.