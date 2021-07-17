Dozens of people are going through decontamination. HAZMAT crews are trying to identify the cause of the chemical leak.

SPRING, Texas — Officials are at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown where they say 34 people have been affected by a chemical leak.

Cy Creek EMS, Spring Fire Department and HAZMAT responded to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday at the waterpark in the 21300 block of the North Freeway.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said 34 people are going through decontamination. They said HAZMAT crews are trying to identify the cause of the chemical leak.

The entire feeder road has been shut down here at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown. Dozens of people were injured in a chemical leak. HCFMO verifying chemical or chemicals involved. Hoping to get an update soon. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/cGRkyMfbIQ — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 17, 2021

HCFMO officials said those affected are experiencing minor skin and/or inhalation irritation.

“I just kept wondering why I was burning.” These women and their kids say they were at the kiddie pool when they started feeling a burning sensation. And they had to be sprayed off by first responders. @DavidGonzKHOU @KHOU pic.twitter.com/R2vsva8yWf — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 17, 2021

Here’s a look at Splashtown in Spring. Just talked with a woman who said she felt a burning sensation. She said it happened around the kiddie pool area. They felt dizzy as well. They were rinsed down before leaving. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/3yEtyPu2sJ — David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) July 17, 2021

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said there is no indication of air quality or chemical leaks in the surrounding area, but officials are asking people to avoid the area.