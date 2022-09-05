28,000+ pounds of medications collected on Arkansas Drug Take Back Day

On Arkansas Drug Take Back Day, 126 law enforcement agencies across the state collected 28,480 pounds of medication in the span of four hours.

ARKANSAS, USA — During the 23rd Arkansas Drug Take Back Day, law enforcement agencies across the state collected medications from residents at various drop-off locations to be disposed of using an environmentally safe method.

On April 30, as part of the Arkansas Drug Take Back program, 126 Arkansas law enforcement agencies collected 28,480 pounds, approximately 12.92 tons, of medications within a four-hour time span.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) reports law enforcement agencies have collected more than 246 tons of medications since the program began in 2010. All medications gathered are transported by the Arkansas National Guard and DEA to a commercial facility for incineration.

The top 10 collection sites on Arkansas Drug Take Back Day were:

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office – 6,599 pounds Baxter County Sheriff’s Office – 1,408 pounds Washington County Sheriff’s Office – 1,198 pounds 8th Judicial District (Bi-State) Drug Task Force – 875 pounds Benton Police Department – 840 pounds University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Police Department – 800 pounds North Little Rock Police Department – 748 pounds Jonesboro Police Department – 697 pounds Sherwood Police Department – 590 pounds Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office – 570 pounds

“We are grateful for everyone who participated across the state for another successful event that will save countless lives,” said Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane. “The continuous success is due to dedicated Arkansans and our partnerships. Please don’t forget that if you missed this event, we have permanent drop boxes throughout Arkansas were the expired and unneeded medications can be properly disposed.”

There are currently 268 permanent Drug Take Back drop boxes in Arkansas with some available 24/7.

As part of the National Drug Control Strategy, the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) called for an increase in prescription drug return and disposal programs in order to deter prescription drug abuse. In early 2010, a coalition led by Arkansas government leaders, law enforcement agencies, and specialists launched the “Monitor, Secure, and Dispose," program. As part of the “Monitor, Secure, and Dispose” effort, the coalition organized Arkansas’s participation in the DEA's National Prescription Take-Back Initiative and events.

The DEA says all medications collected are destroyed at environmentally safe facilities across the United States due to prescription medicines being toxic waste and pose a danger to people, pets, and the environment if not disposed of properly. For example, medicines flushed or poured down the drain ends up in the waterways, affecting our drinking water.

For more information or resources about the Arkansas Drug Take Back program, call (501)618-8175 or email info@artakeback.org.

