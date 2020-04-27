x
27-year-old dead after crash on Ark. Highway 72 east of Bentonville

A 27-year-old man is dead after being struck by another vehicle on Arkansas Highway 72 east of Bentonville.
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A 27-year-old man is dead after being struck by another vehicle on Arkansas Highway 72 east of Bentonville Sunday (April 26) night. 

Arkansas State Police report that Jacob Kirk, of Bentonville, was driving west on Highway 72 when he left the roadway, reentered, and then crossed the center line where he was struck by another vehicle traveling east. 

Three others involved in the crash, including two minors, were injured and transported to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. 

Kirk died due to injuries from the collision. 

What caused Kirk to lose control of his vehicle is under investigation. 

