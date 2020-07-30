26-year-old man missing from Ozark since July 23

Nathaniel Opper gave away his truck and belongings and threw his cell phone away. He was last seen at church in Ozark at 9:30 p.m. on July 23.

OZARK, Ark. — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 26-years-old man.

Nathaniel Alexander Opper has been missing from Ozark since July 23.

Nathaniel gave away his truck and belongings and threw his cell phone away.

He was last seen at church in Ozark at 9:30 p.m. on July 23, and the last time his cell phone was in use was on July 13.

Nathaniel has brown hair and green eyes, weighs around 155 pounds and is between 5' 8" - 5' 11" tall.

He was last seen wearing blue tennis shoes, blue jeans and a long-sleeve button-up shirt.