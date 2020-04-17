24-year-old man arrested in Fayetteville on child rape charges

Sage McMillan was arrested in Fayetteville on charges of Rape and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor on Thursday (Apr. 16).

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 24-year-old Sage McMillan was arrested on charges of rape and endangering the welfare of a minor in Fayetteville on Thursday (Apr. 16).

On Apr. 9, Fayetteville Police received a call regarding a sex offense.

An officer arranged a meeting and the caller told him a 16-year-old juvenile victim disclosed inappropriate sexual activity with the most recent offense taking place in 2018.

The officer contacted the female, and she disclosed that between the ages of 9 and 14, she had been touched inappropriately by Sage McMillan.

The victim said the acts of sexual abuse became more frequent as she became older, multiple times a week at times.

She said the abuse stopped in 2018 when she moved out of the residence.

On Apr. 13 a forensic interview was completed.

During the interview, the victim gave graphic details describing the sexual abuse she endured from McMillan.

On Apr. 16 the officer met with McMillan and explained his Miranda Rights both verbally and in writing.

McMillan claimed he had not inappropriately touched the victim and said he had never had sexual contact with her.