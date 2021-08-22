$22 million water treatment plan fix presented to Fort Smith Board

The facility, constructed in 1966, has had very little in terms of upgrades or expansions over the past 55 years and many areas of the plant are in poor condition.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A plan to replace part of the Massard Water Reclamation Facility (formerly the Massard Wastewater Treatment Plant) before it fails and severely impacts Fort Smith’s ability to treat water on the east side of the city could cost $22 million.

At the June 8 Fort Smith Board of Directors’ Study Session, representatives from Garver, a North Little Rock-based engineering consultant firm, and utility department staff provided a tour of the facility and presented findings of the evaluation of the facility.

The facility, constructed in 1966, has had very little in terms of upgrades or expansions over the past 55 years and many areas of the plant are in poor condition, meaning there is an imminent danger of collapse of some process that could put the plant out of operation, said Jerry Martin with Garver.